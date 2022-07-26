Williamson Medical Center, Bone and Joint Institute Hosts Blood Drive July 26

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) is hosting a blood drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, today, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time, though walk-ins are welcome.

The July 26 drive will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. To show their appreciation, Blood Assurance will be giving all participants a free baseball t-shirt and two baseball tickets to a Nashville Sounds game on Sunday, July 31 at 6:05 p.m. (while supplies last).

The summer months are challenging for blood banks as they receive many of their donations from high school blood drives. This July blood drive proves timely as blood donations dwindle due to school closures.

“The summer months are always a challenge for blood banks, and Blood Assurance is not immune,” according to the nonprofit’s media relations coordinator, Max Winitz. “We are grateful for health care providers like the Bone and Joint Institute and Williamson Medical Center for continuing to partner with us, especially during these difficult months of the year. Although donating blood may not be on the forefront of many people’s minds right now, it’s important for everyone to recognize that every two seconds in this country, another person needs a transfusion. We need to be prepared.”

These blood drives are part of a partnership between WMC, BJIT and Blood Assurance to host 13 blood drives throughout 2022. To date, more than 107 individuals have donated blood in these drives, which, according to Blood Assurance, accounts for nearly 321 lives saved.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.