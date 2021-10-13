Williamson Medical Center Announces Major Renovation

At the County Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) received approval to apply for $150 million in bond financing to help fund a major renovation project that will strengthen the hospital’s ability to provide sophisticated, comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee communities for years to come. This will be the first major update to the hospital’s core footprint since 2003.

“At WMC, we have built our reputation on a high standard of compassionate care with deep ties to our community, and we greatly appreciate the support of our county commission as we reaffirm our commitment to meeting both the current and also future healthcare needs of our growing communities,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “Williamson County is projected to more than double our current population by 2040, and it’s imperative that our healthcare system prepares for that growth now. This project will allow us to do this by not only broadening and enhancing our physical plant but also by giving us the resources needed to offer even greater access to high-quality healthcare and accommodate higher acuity services.”

The project, with a projected cost of $189 million, is set to begin in spring 2022 with primary construction expected to be completed by 2024. The planned expansion and remodel will be phased over time and will increase the hospital’s capacity from 203 total beds to 269 upon the completion of all phases. Expected renovations include:

Expanding capacity in WMC’s Adult ER from 28 beds to 44, along with the addition of a behavioral health pod,

Expanding Obstetrics from 28 beds to 34, which includes creating separate rooms for labor/deliver/recovery and postpartum patients, adding an additional operating room for C-sections and reconfiguring the NICU to include 9 private bays,

Adding additional floors to the West Tower and renovating current floors to add a 22-bed observation unit as well as increased capacity in ICU/Stepdown and Medical/Surgical units,

Renovating patient rooms in the Main Tower to create more space for patients and their families.

Based on Monday’s vote, WMC will be able to leverage $150 million in bonds, which will be repaid over 20 years with hospital revenue. WMC will supplement the bond financing with available funds and a capital campaign to be launched by the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.

“This is an investment in Williamson County and our residents that will literally pay for itself,” said James (Bo) Butler, chair of the WMC Board of Trustees. “WMC is thriving, and this project will allow us to prepare for the future so that we can continue to provide the highest level of care and maintain our reputation for attracting top-notch physicians, clinicians and practitioners.”