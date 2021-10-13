Williamson Medical Center Announces Major Renovation

At the County Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) received approval to apply for $150 million in bond financing to help fund a major renovation project that will strengthen the hospital’s ability to provide sophisticated, comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee communities for years to come. This will be the first major update to the hospital’s core footprint since 2003.
“At WMC, we have built our reputation on a high standard of compassionate care with deep ties to our community, and we greatly appreciate the support of our county commission as we reaffirm our commitment to meeting both the current and also future healthcare needs of our growing communities,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “Williamson County is projected to more than double our current population by 2040, and it’s imperative that our healthcare system prepares for that growth now. This project will allow us to do this by not only broadening and enhancing our physical plant but also by giving us the resources needed to offer even greater access to high-quality healthcare and accommodate higher acuity services.”
The project, with a projected cost of $189 million, is set to begin in spring 2022 with primary construction expected to be completed by 2024. The planned expansion and remodel will be phased over time and will increase the hospital’s capacity from 203 total beds to 269 upon the completion of all phases. Expected renovations include:
- Expanding capacity in WMC’s Adult ER from 28 beds to 44, along with the addition of a behavioral health pod,
- Expanding Obstetrics from 28 beds to 34, which includes creating separate rooms for labor/deliver/recovery and postpartum patients, adding an additional operating room for C-sections and reconfiguring the NICU to include 9 private bays,
- Adding additional floors to the West Tower and renovating current floors to add a 22-bed observation unit as well as increased capacity in ICU/Stepdown and Medical/Surgical units,
Renovating patient rooms in the Main Tower to create more space for patients and their families.
Based on Monday’s vote, WMC will be able to leverage $150 million in bonds, which will be repaid over 20 years with hospital revenue. WMC will supplement the bond financing with available funds and a capital campaign to be launched by the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.
“This is an investment in Williamson County and our residents that will literally pay for itself,” said James (Bo) Butler, chair of the WMC Board of Trustees. “WMC is thriving, and this project will allow us to prepare for the future so that we can continue to provide the highest level of care and maintain our reputation for attracting top-notch physicians, clinicians and practitioners.”
WMC funds its operations entirely through hospital revenue, with the exception of a partnership with the county on EMS services, and receives no taxpayer dollars. Profits are invested back into the hospital and community services, and are used to fund advanced technologies, higher acuity services, facility improvements and much more.
Prior to developing plans for this project, WMC worked with a healthcare consulting firm to assess its future needs. This firm used metrics based on projected population growth in Williamson County to determine bed- need models that were used to develop project plans. The project also includes bringing existing facilities up to date with current hospital standards for size and technology.
“We moved to our current location in 1986 with 144 beds, 12 operating rooms and one C-section suite,” said Mazzuca. “Since then, our last major project for the primary hospital facility began in 2000 and was completed in 2003 when we added two floors to the main tower and built a medical office building and attached parking garage. This increased our bed total to 185 and added a second C-section suite.”
“As Williamson County and the surrounding region continue to evolve and grow, it’s imperative that WMC do the same,” he added. “We are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to the communities we serve, and, when this project is complete, we will be able to continue doing so for years to come.”
WMC remains dedicated to serving Williamson and surrounding counties in many ways. Some of the additional community benefits include operating the county’s only EMS service, providing staff for county health departments, offering community health education, and supporting area schools and organizations. The hospital is also one of the county’s largest employers, with more than 1,900 employees.
ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER
Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. In 2021, Williamson Medical Center received CMS’ highest Five-Star Rating for its Overall Hospital Quality which measures hospitals on seven areas of quality: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, Effectiveness of Care, Timeliness of Care, and Efficient Use of Medical Imaging. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.