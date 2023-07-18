Donors Needed for Blood Assurance July Blood Drive

Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 12 – 5 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time, though walk-ins are welcome. Participants in this month’s blood drive will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last. The blood drive aims to help fill supply during the slower summer months when blood donations see a significant decline.

“It is important to donate during the summer so that we have lifesaving resources available for the community,” said Max Winitz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “We are especially in need of those with type-O blood, either O-positive or O-negative.”

The July blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the BJIT parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.

Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations in Williamson County.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.