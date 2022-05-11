Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute Help Blood Assurance Ramp Up Before Memorial Day Holiday

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) are hosting a drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, on May 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.

“Anytime a holiday approaches, we see a drop in blood donors as people are traveling or have other activities,” said Max Winitz, public relations specialist with Blood Assurance. “This impacts our already depleted supply of blood. Additionally, generally holidays mean increased cars on the road resulting in more accidents where people may need blood. Stocking up prior to Memorial Day is critical for us to ensure we can meet the community needs.”

In April, 13 individuals donated whole blood that can be used to help multiple people when separated into specific components of red cells, plasma and platelets. Two individuals donated double red cells, which provide a concentrated does of red cells that can be used for those needing transfusions. According to Blood Assurance, these donations will be responsible for saving 51 lives.

These blood drives are part of a partnership between WMC, BJIT and Blood Assurance to host 13 blood drives throughout 2022. The May 24 drive will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Blood Assurance will be giving all participants a 50th anniversary commemorative hat (while supplies last).

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.