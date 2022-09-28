Williamson Medical Center Ambulance Strike Team Deploys to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals are part of an Ambulance Strike Team deployed alongside Type IV A-Team professionals from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to Florida in preparation for the expected impact of Hurricane Ian. Three Ambulance Strike Teams including advanced life support ambulances and 37 EMS professionals from across the state of Tennessee deployed Monday to support the state of Florida for 14 days.

“EMS providers are critically important during an emergency situation,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We are proud to have members from the WMC EMS team among the elite professionals assisting the communities in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Florida neighbors as they brace for the incoming storm.”

1 of 4

The group of WMC EMS professionals among the representatives of the Ambulance Strike Team from the Mid-Cumberland Region include Clyde Prater, Debi Kolak and John Mason. The region has ambulances from Williamson, Rutherford, Sumner, Stewart, and Davidson counties deployed to Florida. Prater will serve as the regional team leader. The teams spent their first night in Pensacola at a community center and are moving across the state as the impact of the hurricane is better known and the most critical areas of need are identified.

The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency worked closely with Williamson Medical Center to help the team get ready for deployment, gathering non-medical supplies/equipment including bottled water; meals, ready-to-eat (MREs); and sleeping cots.

For additional information on WMC’s award-winning services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMS | WMC EMS has a long-standing partnership with the county and each of the city and county public safety departments for the benefit of delivering a comprehensive EMS System to all residents and visitors of Williamson County. As the county’s primary 911 emergency medical provider, WMC EMS employs more than 150 AEMTs, paramedics, critical care paramedics and support personnel to deploy 17 advanced life support ambulances. WMC EMS has been providing emergency medical services and related aid through a comprehensive county EMS systems approach since 1972. The system is the first and only 911 ground EMS provider in Tennessee and one of seven systems across the country authorized to carry and administer pre-hospital blood products. Williamson Medical Center EMS is a four-time recipient of the annual “Star of Life” award for Tennessee EMS Region Five, is a multi-year recipient of the American Heart Association: Mission Lifeline recognition and was named the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association 2020 ALS (Advanced Life Support) Service of the Year. WMC EMS also supports the county’s emergency preparedness efforts, providing the coordination of Ambulance Strike Teams from TN EMS Region Five and provides EMS services within the community for schools and events such as the Franklin Rodeo.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER | Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.