Williamson Medical Center Adds Mass Casualty AmbuBus to EMS Vehicle Fleet

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has announced the addition of a new Mass Casualty AmbuBus to its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle fleet. The AmbuBus will serve as a group transport vehicle for patients in the event of a mass casualty or mass evacuation emergency. The specialized vehicle is a converted school bus that was acquired with assistance from the Williamson County Government, Williamson County School District and Williamson County School Bus Garage.

“The WMC EMS team is dedicated to providing exceptional emergency care for Williamson County patients and this vehicle is another measure to further strength our ability to serve the community,” said Michael Wallace, Williamson Medical Center EMS Director. “We are grateful to Williamson County Government, the Williamson County School District and the Williamson County School Bus Garage for the instrumental roles they played in the acquisition of this invaluable resource.”

The vehicle is a converted 2005 Thomas-Built SAF-T-LINER 40-foot school bus powered by a 260 HP Caterpillar diesel engine now equipped with 12 NATO MEDIVAC-style stretchers giving EMS providers the ability to transport a minimum of 12 bed-confined patients. The stretchers occupy two-thirds of the bus, while the front third area will be utilized for patient assessments. Features of the new AmbuBus include a 13,000-watt STADCO diesel generator to provide power for all external electrical needs (HVAC, electrical outlets, etc.), three DOMETIC 13,500 BTU (British Thermal Units) HVAC systems for patient comfort and safety and 12 Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring Systems (WVSMS) that give EMS providers the ability to wirelessly assess each patient’s EKG, pulse oximetry (SPO2), and blood pressure.

The bus was retrofitted (paint, reflective striping, floor, additional seating, HVAC system, generator, emergency lights / siren) by Select-Tech out of Shelbyville, Tenn. and funded by a grant from the Tennessee Highland Rim Healthcare Coalition. As a result of this funding, the AmbuBus will be regionally available in times of need. The patient transport system was purchased from and installed by First Line Technology out of Fredericksburg, Va.

The AmbuBus will be staged at select community events in the coming months. For additional information on WMC’s award-winning services, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMS | WMC EMS has a long-standing partnership with the county and each of the city and county public safety departments for the benefit of delivering a comprehensive EMS System to all residents and visitors of Williamson County. As the county’s primary 911 emergency medical provider, WMC EMS employs more than 150 AEMTs, paramedics, critical care paramedics and support personnel to deploy 17 advanced life support ambulances. WMC EMS has been providing emergency medical services and related aid through a comprehensive county EMS systems approach since 1972. The system is the first and only 911 ground EMS provider in Tennessee and one of seven systems across the country authorized to carry and administer pre-hospital blood products. Williamson Medical Center EMS is a four-time recipient of the annual “Star of Life” award for Tennessee EMS Region Five, is a multi-year recipient of the American Heart Association: Mission Lifeline recognition and was named the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association 2020 ALS (Advanced Life Support) Service of the Year. WMC EMS also supports the county’s emergency preparedness efforts, providing the coordination of Ambulance Strike Teams from TN EMS Region Five and provides EMS services within the community for schools and events such as the Franklin Rodeo.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER | Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 60 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.