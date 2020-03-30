In order to conserve their personal protective equipment, the Williamson Medical Center is asking for donations of hand-sewn masks.

According to the website, “The courtesy masks are only meant to be an extra precaution to help reduce the risk of exposing colleagues and patients. IMPORTANT : the courtesy masks are NOT PPE and will NOT be used for any type of isolation. They are being worn only in non-COVID designated areas.”

There are three drop-off donation locations listed below.

Darrell Waltrip Subaru – Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Call 615-599-6219 when you arrive and a staff member will meet you outside)

1450 Murfreesboro Rd

Franklin, TN 37067

Rhea Little’s Tire and Auto Repair – Labeled collection box

9042 Church St. East

Brentwood, TN 37027

John P. Holt Brentwood Library – Labeled collection box

8109 Concord Rd.

Brentwood, TN 37027

Supplies & step-by-step instructions for creating the hand-sewn masks.

Supplies

Mask: 2 pieces 6” x 9” of cotton fabric. You can use cotton fabric, cotton t-shirts, cotton sheets, etc.

Ties or Elastic: 2 pieces 1⁄4” or 1⁄8” flat elastic 7” long each, OR 2 pieces 7” long Rope

elastic or Beading Cord elastic, OR 2 pieces of 30” long Fabric ties*, OR 2 pieces of 30” long ribbon or bias tape.

elastic or Beading Cord elastic, OR 2 pieces of 30” long Fabric ties*, OR 2 pieces of 30” long ribbon or bias tape. Notions for project: shears, pins, sewing machine, tape measure, cotton thread.

Instructions for Mask

Cut 2 pieces of fabric 9” x 6”.

Lay ties on top of right side of the fabric. The process is the same for all the different type of ties.

Place the second piece of fabric face down and pin at the corners.

Beginning at the center of the bottom, sew to the first corner and back stitch to secure ties. Pivot and sew up to the next corner, back stitch. Repeat for all 4 corners. Leave approximately 2-3” gap for turning the right side out.

Turn right side out and press. Pin three tucks or pleats on each short side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.

Sew all the way around the mask, reinforcing the ends with the tucks. Cut fabric ties in half, if using fabric or bias tape, sew across the ends. DO NOT CUT ELASTIC TIES! If using ribbon, singe with a small flame.

Directions for fabric ties (if you are unable to use elastic or ribbon)

Cut a strip of fabric 1⁄2” x 30”.

Fold each long edge to the center and press.

Fold in half lengthwise and press again, stitch along the fold line.