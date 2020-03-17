A statement from Williamson Medical Center regarding elective surgeries:

In an effort to stay up-to-date with the most current recommendations from the United States Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, Williamson Medical Center has decided to cancel elective procedures starting this Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

Elective procedures are those that are pre-scheduled and non-urgent, and if postponed, would not threaten the life or overall health of the patient. We remain fully equipped and able to handle all emergency and medically necessary procedures as we normally would.

Physicians and their staff will be contacting patients affected by this change and will provide support as needed to these patients until procedures may be rescheduled.

Your health is always our priority, and Williamson Medical Center is fully prepared and confident in the measures we have taken to protect our patients and staff while continuing to serve the healthcare needs of our community.

COVID-19 is a virus that should be taken seriously with a levelheaded, fact-based approach. Working together as a community in exercising precautionary measures will help us curtail the spread of this virus and protect those among us who are elderly or with underlying health conditions who are always most vulnerable to sickness of any kind.

For questions regarding scheduled elective surgeries, patients should call his or her physician. To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions.