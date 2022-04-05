Williamson Medical Breaks Ground on Largest Renovation and Expansion Project in Hospital History

On April 4, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) leadership, elected officials, and more than 100 community members gathered to celebrate the beginning of construction for the largest renovation and expansion project in the hospital’s history.

“Today was an exciting day for our community,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “This event is a significant milestone for Williamson County as it marks the beginning of a transformational plan to ensure Williamson Medical Center continues to be the high-quality, high-satisfaction healthcare provider in our region for many years to come. Once completed, we will have facilities that match the expertise of our providers. As only one of three hospitals in Tennessee with a 5-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, we already offer best-in-class quality care. Now, our facilities will be keeping up with the growth of the community.”

Joining Mazzuca were Caroline Bryan and Vicki McNamara who serve as co-chairs for Williamson Medical Center Foundation’s “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign, which will help fund the project. Honorary co-chair, country music star Luke Bryan also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. “When Luke and I were looking for a place to plant our roots, one of the primary drivers was proximity to a hospital,” said Caroline Bryan. “We always feel welcome and at home at Williamson Medical Center. This is our community, this is our hospital, and we are proud to support this project.”

McNamara added, “As the wife of a physician at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, Williamson Medical Center has been an integral part of my family and I’m thrilled to partner with Caroline and the Foundation for this important campaign.” With a projected cost of $200 million, the first phase of primary construction is expected to be completed by 2024. The Foundation’s capital campaign will help supplement the $150 million in bond financing secured from the county to fund the project.

The expansion project touches nearly every department, with improvements to Labor and Delivery, NICU, Cardiology, Emergency Room, ICU, and more. Expected renovations include:

Expanding capacity in WMC’s Adult ER from 28 beds to 43 including a secure 8-bed behavioral health pod;

Expanding Obstetrics from 28 beds to 34, which includes creating separate rooms for labor/delivery and postpartum patients, adding an additional operating room for C-sections and reconfiguring the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to include 9 private bays;

Adding additional floors and a north wing to the West Tower and renovating current floors to add a 22-bed observation unit as well as increased capacity in ICU/Stepdown and Medical/Surgical units;

Renovating patient rooms in the Main Tower to create more space for patients and their families.

For more information about the “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign visit wmcfoundation.com.

WMC funds its operations entirely through hospital revenue, with the exception of a partnership with the county on EMS services, and receives no taxpayer dollars. Profits are invested back into the hospital and community and are used to fund advanced technologies, higher acuity services, facility improvements and much more.

WMC remains dedicated to serving Williamson and surrounding counties in many ways. Some additional community benefits include operating the county’s only EMS service, providing staff for county health departments, offering community health education and supporting area schools and organizations. The hospital is also one of the county’s largest employers, with more than 1,900 employees.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. In 2021, Williamson Medical Center received CMS’ highest Five-Star Rating for its Overall Hospital Quality which measures hospitals on seven areas of quality: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, Effectiveness of Care, Timeliness of Care, and Efficient Use of Medical Imaging. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION

The Williamson Medical Center Foundation, Inc., serves as the charitable and development arm that supports Williamson Medical Center, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in providing best-in-class healthcare services to the families of our community. The Foundation oversees capital projects and health outreach programs, seeking charitable gifts of all types to provide ways to continuously improve the quality of patient care. For more information, visit www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/foundation-home.