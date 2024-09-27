Williamson, Inc. to Host Market Update: Key Trends Shaping Williamson County’s Real Estate

The community invited to join Williamson, Inc. for their annual Market Update luncheon, focusing on the latest trends and developments in residential and commercial real estate across Williamson County. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CDT at Brentwood Baptist Church.

“As Williamson County continues to advance, it’s essential for our business leaders to stay informed on the latest real estate trends and developments. Shifts in both residential and commercial markets affect not just the real estate industry, but the entire local economy. This event offers valuable insights that will help our business community navigate changes, make informed decisions, and foster opportunities for success.” Matt Largen, President & CEO, Williamson, Inc. said.

Event Highlights:

Janet Miller, Principal, CEO & Market Leader | Colliers

– Providing expert insights on commercial real estate projections and how these trends are shaping the local economy.

JP Cowan, Principal | TMPartners

– Offering an update on major projects like Canteen on Carothers, a new retail and lifestyle development in Franklin’s Cool Springs corridor.

Erin Krueger, Realtor

– Sharing residential real estate trends and market projections for Williamson County.

Eric Fellow, VP Mid-South | New American Funding

– Discussing the impact of recent mortgage rate drops on homebuyer behavior and the local housing market.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to explore the expo area, featuring multiple booths and networking opportunities with industry professionals. Register at williamsonchamber.com

