Williamson Inc to Host Drive in Style Update on Schools, Economy

Williamson County’s Chamber of Commerce and Office of Economic Development is hosting a half day community update at the Field at Franklin, the county’s new drive-in theater. Topics will include an update on county schools, economy and overall status of the community. The October 20th event will begin at 9:00 A.M. and will conclude at 11:00 A.M.. Speakers will include Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Franklin Special School District Superintendent David Snowden and more to be announced at a later date. Although the event will be held at The Field at Franklin, allowing attendees to safely socially distance, virtual tickets are available. Tickets for the event are $35 per car and can be purchased at williamsonchamber.com/events.

“We are thrilled to safely bring our first, large scale signature event to the community since the pandemic with Update Williamson in late October. The Field at Franklin is the product of the innovative minds at AP Live and we are excited to once again partner with Williamson County’s premier live event company for this meeting,“ says Matt Largen, Williamson, Inc. President and CEO. “Update Williamson represents 3 pillars of our community: education, economic development, and leadership. We are grateful to the Williamson County Mayor’s office, Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District for their continued partnership. This will be a great event focused on what makes Williamson County a great place for business and a great place for families.”

Williamson, Inc. is partnering with AP Live, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation, Tractor Supply Company, Tennessee Tech University, Williamson Medical Center and BNA Nashville Airport Authority to host this event. “This challenging time requires creative ways to communicate with and engage the public,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport (BNA). “The goal is to make us all better informed and equipped to go forward and succeed. We’re appreciative of these efforts and pleased to support this event and the Williamson County community.”

Williamson, Inc. has designed this event to be the essential update that all residents of Williamson County, not just the business community, desire as we battle COVID-19 and the challenges it has brought our community. “In a unique year, this will be a unique event and opportunity to learn about and engage with our community. Part of who we are as an electric cooperative is the principle of ‘concern for community,’ and this event sponsorship and our partnership with Williamson Inc. are tangible ways for us to demonstrate that.” said Chris Jones, President and CEO of MTEMC and Williamson, Inc. Board Chair.

Williamson, Inc. has hosted a State of the County event with Mayor Rogers Anderson for the past several years and looks forward to continuing their partnership with Anderson at Update Williamson. Mayor Anderson invites the community to the event, “While we all adjust to new ways of conducting business, county government is also faced with new challenges to balance budgets and continue to provide quality service to our citizens. Join me for some candid thoughts in exploring “business as unusual””.

“We appreciate the strong relationship we have with Williamson Inc.,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We wouldn’t be the school district we are without the support of our business community. It continues to open doors for our students and staff, and we look forward to continuing the work together.” While COVID-19 prevented Williamson, Inc. from hosting their annual State of the Schools event, they are excited to have Superintendents Golden and Snowden present an update on the schools when it is needed most. “We are always excited to speak to the community about the state of the FSSD at the Williamson Inc. event each year. We understand how vital good schools are to the overall success of our community so we look forward to discussing the FSSD successes and the continued challenges we currently face.” said Dr. Snowden, Franklin Special School District Superintendent.

While Williamson, Inc. encourages proper social distancing, this event will have limited capacity and attendees must purchase in person tickets in advance at williamsonchamber.com/events. In-person registration for the event will close once it reaches capacity.