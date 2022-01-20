Williamson Inc to Host Disney Institute Workshop

For one day only, local business owners can learn from the experts at the Disney Institute.

Williamson Inc is hosting the event on Thursday, February 3, from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington.

The Disney organization in its never-ending pursuit of excellence has created these universal pillars of a successful business—leadership, culture, service, brand, and innovation—as the keys to sustained business excellence.

Throughout this course, you will discover insights that drive the Disney parks and resorts organization and gain awareness of how these insights could be adapted to strengthen your own organizational efforts.

In this look at the Disney approach to Business Excellence, you can:

Understand the power of values and vision in leadership to obtain a thriving organization

Discover how customer loyalty can be established leading to sustained profitability.

Gain insight into how culture is strengthened in the recruitment, selection, and training processes.

Recognize the systems and processes that can make exceptional customer service achievable for any organization.

Examine how personal creativity and organizational processes could be integrated to create ongoing innovation within your organization.

Cost is $500 Members, $750 Non-Members, and Sponsor Table $5000 (8 Seats). Space is limited to 200 guests and registration will close once capacity is reached.