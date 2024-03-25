Williamson, Inc. Showcases Local Talent at South by Southwest (SXSW)

The Williamson, Inc. Economic Development team proudly announces its partnership with Launch Tennessee to support the Tennessee House at this year’s South by Southwest (SXSW). The multi-day conference, held in Austin, Texas, served as a platform for showcasing the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit thriving within Williamson County.

Williamson, Inc.’s Nathan Zipper, Chief Economic Development Officer, and Nick Biniker, Vice President of Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development, worked closely with the team at Launch Tennessee to ensure that Williamson County was well represented.

Anthony Beckett, Founder and CEO of Exotek, a software development company headquartered in Brentwood, delivered one of the more remarkable presentations during the event. Beckett, a Senior at Brentwood High School and student in the Williamson County Schools Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) program, impressed attendees with a compelling pitch for Markify, one of the many applications he has created under the Exotek umbrella. His innovative platform, and outstanding public speaking skills, served as a reminder why Williamson County Schools is continually the highest rated public school system in the state of Tennessee.

Also in attendance was Jeremy Qualls, Executive Director of the EIC and CCTE at Williamson County Schools. Qualls, a career educator, was recognized earlier this month with the 2024 Nashville Tech Council’s Tech Educator of the Year award. The award is presented to an outstanding educator in Middle Tennessee who has exhibited exceptional dedication to and innovation in the advancement of technology education.

Adding to the diversity of Williamson County based companies represented at the conference was Claire Crunk, Founder and CEO of Trace Femcare, and tenant at Williamson, Inc.’s Franklin Innovation Center. Trace Femcare, the world’s first fully traceable feminine care brand, exemplifies the groundbreaking work happening within Williamson County’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Williamson, Inc.’s strategic collaborations continue to yield invaluable opportunities for businesses, and students, within the county.