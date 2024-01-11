Williamson, Inc. Black Business Coalition to Host Inaugural Minority Business Expo

The Black Business Coalition, housed under Williamson, Inc.’s Economic Development Office, will celebrate Black History Month with an Inaugural Minority Business Expo on Feb. 15, from 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., at The Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

“This expo is a direct result of the growth the coalition has seen since we launched in 202X. The overwhelming interest and support we’ve witnessed serves as a reminder of the deeply inclusive spirit of the Williamson County community,” said Williamson, Inc. CEO Matt Largen. “We aim to not only celebrate Black History Month but also to showcase and uplift the diverse talents and contributions of minority-owned businesses. This event is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering economic empowerment, diversity, and unity within our community.”

The Minority Business Expo will feature over 50 minority-owned businesses including complimentary tastings from local caterers. Booths can be purchased for $50 on the Williamson, Inc. website and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Attendance to the event is free and open to the public. Although registration is not required to attend, those who do register will be eligible for door prizes.

“We are actively seeking minority-owned businesses to participate in the expo,” said Coalition Chairman Tara Blue. “There is a deep pool of diverse-owned businesses in Williamson County and we look forward to providing them with a platform to share their products and services. We fully expect to not only sell out our booth spaces but also to have a jam-packed crowd attend on February 15.”