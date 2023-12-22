Williamson, Inc. Announces Promotions in Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development

Williamson, Inc., Williamson County’s Chamber of Commerce and Office of Economic Development, is pleased to announce multiple promotions. These promotions include chamber staff members Leigh Bawcom and Renee Shafer alongside economic development’s Anna Lisa Roberts.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong team at Williamson Inc. where we are able to promote from within as we continue to grow and serve the business community,” says Matt Largen, Williamson, Inc. President and CEO. “Anna Lisa, Leigh and Renee have played a tremendous role in the continuing evolution of our organization, and we know they will continue to excel in their new positions.”

In the Economic Development Office, the appointment of Anna Lisa Roberts as the new Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Since 2020 Roberts has served as Director of Talent and Workforce Development where she worked with K-12, higher education, and business leaders to ensure Williamson County remains a community that attracts high quality talent. In her new role, Roberts will focus primarily on business retention, expansion, and recruitment efforts for the county.

“Williamson County is a wonderful place to live and work thanks in large part to decades of strategic, thoughtful community leadership and the investment of some of the world’s most highly regarded companies that have chosen to call our community home,” said Roberts. “I’m proud of the work we’re doing at Williamson, Inc. and look forward to building upon that foundation of success and contributing in a new way.”

Leigh Bawcom will be promoted from Director of Member Engagement to Vice President of Member Engagement for the chamber of commerce. Before coming on board in 2017, Bawcom was an active member of the chamber as she chaired the Women in Business Committee. Her experience and perspective as a member serve well as she spearheads member engagement, resulting in increased member retention and committee involvement year over year.

“At Williamson, Inc., we serve as a hub for opportunities, and I’m charged with ensuring our members are effectively leveraging the resources and connections at their disposal,” said Bawcom. “Years ago, this organization served me as a professional seeking connection. I am honored to use my experience to continually improve and return that service to others.”

The chamber has also promoted Renee Shafer to Vice President of Membership. Shafer was hired in 2014, giving her over nine years of experience as the driving force behind the growing 1,400 chamber membership base. Shafer has also been recognized as a top performer in her role by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

“It is truly an honor to work for an organization and community that I am so passionate about,” said Shafer. “ I am grateful for all the ways that Williamson, Inc. has invested in me over the course of my career and am excited to lead the charge on building strategic partnerships with our dynamic business community and thoughtful leaders.”