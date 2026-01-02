Williamson Health Welcomes First Baby of 2026

Within the first hour of 2026, Williamson Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year, a beautiful baby girl. The arrival brought a joyful and memorable start to the year for this local family—and a meaningful moment for hospital staff celebrating the New Year together.

“We are so grateful to welcome our baby into the world at Williamson Medical Center. To be the first family of the year, as well as the care we received from the entire team, made this experience even more special,” the family shared. In celebration of this special milestone as the first baby of 2026, Williamson Health presented the family with a commemorative gift basket filled with thoughtful goodies, including many items from the hospital gift shop.

For additional information about Williamson Health’s OB/NICU services, visit williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/ob-and-nicu.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email