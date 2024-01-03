Williamson Health Welcomes First Baby of 2024

Williamson Health welcomed its first baby of 2024, Dylan Gold Brook, on January 2 at 2:27 a.m. Dylan is the daughter of Lauren and Dan Brook of Franklin, Tennessee. She was born weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces and 20.25 inches long.

Baby Brook was delivered at Williamson Medical Center (WMC) by Dr. Rebecca Eia. In celebration of her arrival as the first baby of 2024, Williamson Health presented the family with a special gift basket filled with goodies from its Gift Shop.

“We are excited to welcome our second born, Dylan Gold Brook, to the world,” said parents Lauren and Dan. “As one year comes to an end and another one begins, we couldn’t be more thrilled for this exciting new chapter in our family’s story.”

WMC is in the midst of its transformational expansion and renovation project and has already opened several new perinatal services areas including additional labor, delivery and recovery (LDR) rooms, an 11-bed postpartum unit, and a nursery which all further strengthen Williamson Health’s award-winning obstetrics unit and family-centered approach. Additional new spaces will be opening as the construction project continues. For additional information about Williamson Health’s award-winning OB/NICU services, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/ob-and-nicu/.