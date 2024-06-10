Williamson Health to Host Community Event Celebrating Opening of New West Tower

Williamson Health is marking a monumental milestone on June 18 and welcomes the community to join the celebration.

Williamson Health is inviting the community to the grand opening festivities for Williamson Medical Center’s newly expanded and renovated West Tower at a free family fun event on Tuesday, June 18, from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The event will be held outside the hospital’s West Tower on Williamson Health’s main campus, located at 4321 Carothers Parkway in Franklin.

“The new West Tower represents Williamson Health’s commitment to elevate healthcare excellence for all residents of Williamson County and the surrounding region by providing world-class care for years to come,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO, reflecting on the milestone, which is part of an extensive $200 million renovation and expansion project that touches nearly every area of the hospital. “We’re excited to commemorate this important event and celebrate it with our patients, friends and neighbors.”

The free community event will feature family fun activities, complimentary food and a live DJ as well as tours of the new Williamson Medical Center West Tower. A short program and ribbon cutting will begin at 3:45 p.m., featuring various speakers including Mazzuca, multiple Williamson Health physicians, community leaders and other special guests.

Starting June 19, the West Tower will be open to patients, offering a variety of elevated healthcare services to the community. The expansion added three floors to the original West Tower footprint plus a new wing that encompasses all six floors for a total of nearly 175,000 new square feet and 141 new patient beds that have been added to Williamson Medical Center. The West Tower now includes a 35-bed ICU for critical care needs, 94 medical-surgical inpatient rooms, 33 obstetrics rooms, 10 pediatric inpatient rooms, and more. The world-class Cardiac Center has also been expanded and updated to include two state-of-the-art catheterization labs and a brand-new electrophysiology lab.

Other project components include an expanded and renovated Emergency Department increasing from 28 to 43 beds, as well as a third C-section operating room and brand new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with nine private bays to be completed this fall.

Every element of the West Tower project was purposefully designed, allowing for greater efficiency and capacity, but also creating family-friendly spaces that promote healing and comfort. Top-of-the-line technologies in patient rooms enhance communication and the overall patient experience, while advanced equipment and integrated systems promote greater collaboration among providers and support continuity of care.

“Williamson Health exists to meet the healthcare needs of our community,” said Mazzuca. “This transformational project is a tangible representation of our mission to make top-tier, affordable healthcare more accessible to all residents of Williamson County and the surrounding region.”

The final phase of the Williamson Medical Center renovation and expansion project, which includes renovations to the Main Lobby and patient floors in the original tower, is expected to continue into 2025.

Details about the community event may be found at williamsonhealth.org/elevating-excellence.

