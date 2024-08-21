Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive in Preparation for Post-Labor Day Demand

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, from noon – 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, local medical providers need to be prepared for a surge in blood product demand. With the holiday marking the end of summer, many people will participate in outdoor activities and travel, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries. The August blood drive aims to bolster supplies ahead of the holiday weekend.

“We hope everyone has a fun and safe Labor Day weekend, but we need to be prepared to help those who made need lifesaving treatment,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “If you are able, please take a few minutes from your day this month to donate blood. One donation can save up to three lives.”

The August blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Donors who participate in the August blood drive will receive a free “Save 3 Lives” tote bag while supplies last. Additionally, those who give twice or give double red cells May 1st – August 31st will be entered to win four Dollywood tickets and a hotel credit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email