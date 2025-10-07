Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Williamson Health is partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host an indoor blood drive on Monday, October 13, 2025, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The drive will be held at Williamson Medical Center, located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, in the Willoughby Meeting Rooms inside the lobby of the Main Entrance (near the flag pole).

“If you’re looking for a way to help champion patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, blood donations are a great way to show your support,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Many patients who undergo chemotherapy or radiation require blood transfusions to boost blood cell counts during treatments. Your donation can provide life-saving care for those battling breast cancer.”

Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance support patients at Williamson Health.

Those who donate blood during the October 13 blood drive will be automatically entered to win a 12-foot-tall Halloween skeleton. Donors can earn an additional entry by sharing their donation on social media and tagging Blood Assurance.

O-negative and O-positive donors are also encouraged to enroll in Blood Assurance’s Hero Club. Participants who donate whole blood twice, or donate double red cells once between now and December 31, will receive a $50 eGift card. Gift cards will be distributed via email in January 2026, following the conclusion of the program period.

Other October incentives include:

O-Negative Donors – donate whole blood and receive $25 eGift card.

AB-Donors – donate plasma and receive a $25 eGift card

Winners can choose from over 90 retailers, and eGift cards will be sent to the email address listed on the donor’s profile.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

