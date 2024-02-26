Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 12 – 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time.

February is American Heart Month, an observance that brings awareness to cardiovascular health. Blood Assurance is encouraging people to donate this month to bolster resources needed for lifesaving heart surgeries. Last month’s drive resulted in 18 donations – enough to save 54 lives.

“We had a great turnout at last month’s drive and encourage people to come out and donate during American Heart Month,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Your donation can provide lifesaving resources to people suffering from cardiovascular conditions. One donation can save up to three lives.”

The February blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

This month, donors who give blood between February 15-29 will be automatically entered to win a $500 Visa Gift Card. One winner will be selected and contacted via phone by March 4th.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.