Williamson Health to Host Blood Drive at Bone and Joint Institute During National Heart Month

Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host a blood drive on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. Donations to Blood Assurance go directly to patients of Williamson Health.

February is National Heart Month, a time to promote heart health and raise awareness for heart-related conditions. Those suffering from such illness often require blood transfusions which means healthcare facilities need to have ample supply. Blood Assurance is also facing a need for blood platelet and plasma donors this month.

“We are still experiencing winter shortages and are in critical need for donations,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Please consider spreading the love this National Heart Month by donating blood to save lives.”

The January blood drive will be held in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute are both part of Williamson Health, a regional healthcare system with more than 30 locations throughout Williamson County.

Blood donors who give between February 15-28 will be automatically entered to win a $500 e-gift card for Spring Break. One winner will be randomly selected and contacted by Wednesday, March 5. Additionally, O-negative whole blood and AB plasma donors will receive a $25 e-gift card as a token of appreciation. Winners can choose from over 90 retailers, and e-gift cards will be sent to the email address listed on the donor’s profile.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email