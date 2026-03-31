Williamson Health podcast – Philanthropy Ep: 15

Serving the health needs of Williamson County inside and outside the hospital. The Williamson Health Foundation advances the mission of Williamson Health by funding important programs, services, and initiatives that enhance patient care and expand access to healthcare.

On this episode of Health Talks, Leigh Williams, Executive Director of the Williamson Health Foundation, joins the show to discuss how philanthropy and volunteer support help strengthen healthcare across the communities they proudly serve.

From projects like Operation Pink Chairs for recovering breast cancer patients and athletic training services for Williamson County Schools to advanced medical equipment and major capital investments in facility expansions and renovations (like our new Boyer-Bryan West Tower), the Foundation plays a vital role in supporting the people and resources that make exceptional care possible.

During the episode, Leigh also highlights the many ways community members can get involved — whether through charitable giving or volunteering their time to support patients, families, and team members throughout the health system.

See the full episode at: https://youtu.be/R8toh_sTc_A?si=wEsVMCqrd1FCsz-e

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