Williamson Health Opens Remodeled Gift Shop

Williamson Health celebrated the grand opening of the newly remodeled gift shop located in Williamson Medical Center’s main lobby on July 28. The modernized and expanded space, which was revamped as part of the hospital’s expansion and renovation project, has an elevated boutique feel, designed to offer a retail experience for both hospital guests and the community.

The gift shop is operated by volunteers with proceeds benefitting the patient care services of Williamson Health. The shop’s hours are currently 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, inside the hospital at 4321 Carothers Parkway in Franklin.

“Our previous gift shop was what you’d traditionally expect to see at a hospital,” said Leigh Williams, Williamson Health Foundation executive director. “The new space is truly a fun, bright shop where taking a break – whether it’s caregivers, our employees or even someone from the community – will be an escape to a shop where anyone can buy gifts for any occasion.”

The shop is now offering a lineup of unique products sourced from local vendors. Some of these include:

Early June Flower Farm will provide locally grown flower bouquets to send to patients, staff members or even stop by to take home just because;

Happy Little Mother necklaces and bracelets founded by a mom who had her baby at Williamson Health will offer mother tags, sister jewelry and rainbow baby jewelry exclusively sold at the gift shop;

Eleven Graces will provide hand-crafted, gemstone jewelry including a signature Williamson Health piece exclusively sold at the gift shop;

Bizzy Bee Crochet will offer one-of-a-kind “lovey” creations crocheted by the same local artist who creates the monthly baby outfits worn by newborns at Williamson Medical Center and shared on Williamson Health social channels;

Notes Speak will provide handmade greeting cards.

The shop will continue to stock select merchandise in support of the Brett Boyer Foundation including hats, sweatshirts, tank tops, tumblers and other products. The Brett Boyer Foundation supports research into congenital heart disease. An exclusive line of Luke and Caroline Bryan co-branded items such as hats, tumblers, t-shirts and tank tops will also be available. The shop will also feature a new area dedicated to Williamson Health branded gear. Additional popular gift items and products will also be merchandised.

Staff and guests had the opportunity at the July 28 event to meet some of the local vendors who shared their stories and motivation for making their products available through the gift shop.