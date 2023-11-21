Williamson Health Offers Peace of Mind Through Special Lung Screening Opportunity

Are you overlooking a non-invasive screening that could detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment can best save your life? Some patients who meet certain risk factors may qualify for a lung cancer screening covered by insurance. However, for the month of November, Williamson Health is offering a special $150 self-pay screening to anyone who wants one – even if they do not qualify for insurance. Patients simply need to call (615) 435-5361 by Thursday, Nov. 30, to schedule an appointment.

Talking with a primary care physician can help high-risk patients determine if they qualify for insurance coverage of the screening, however this special opportunity does not require a physician approval. Those scheduling a self-pay screening appointment will, however, be asked to provide their primary care physician’s name for follow-up purposes.

A $150 payment with a credit or debit card is required upon scheduling a screening appointment. Callers are encouraged to leave a message if needed because this special opportunity ends on Nov. 30. Screenings will be performed at the convenient Williamson Health Outpatient Imaging Center located at 4601 Carothers Pkwy; Suite 100.

Your lungs work hard every day, and lung cancer screening provides peace of mind to ensure your lung health. A screening can help find asymptomatic cancers – meaning no symptoms – in their early stages when they are most treatable with surgery or radiation.

Unfortunately, 66% of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at later stages 3 and 4, according to the National Institutes of Health. And more Americans die of lung cancer each year than of colon, breast and prostate cancers combined, reports the American Cancer Society.

A low-dose CT scan at Williamson Health takes only minutes and helps detect small, firm lumps on the lungs that could indicate cancer. Physicians can order additional tests and procedures when needed and watch any suspicious findings over time.

“Screening high-risk patients is an important way to find lung cancer before symptoms appear,” said Tufik Assad, M.D., an interventional pulmonologist at Williamson Health’s flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center.

“Low-dose CT screenings are quick, painless and convenient,” said Dr. Assad. “These scans can detect even small lung cancers that are not visible on chest X-rays, and may reveal other lung diseases as well.”

The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual screening with a low-dose CT scan for people at the highest risk of developing lung cancer. Some risk factors include:

Smoking

Family history of lung cancer

Personal history of other lung conditions

Secondhand smoke

Exposure to carcinogens

Should patients have a suspicious finding, Williamson Health proudly offers state-of-the-art technology called Illumisite. This allows physicians to create a virtual map of a patient’s lungs and navigate accurately through their airway for a thorough biopsy of lung nodules.