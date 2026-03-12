Williamson Health Named to Newsweek’s 2026 World’s Best Hospitals List

Williamson Health is proud to announce that the health system’s flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, has been included in Newsweek’s 2026 list of World’s Best

Hospitals. This international ranking highlights hospitals across 32 countries that demonstrate excellence in care, innovation, and patient outcomes. This is the sixth consecutive year Williamson Medical Center has earned a place on the prestigious list.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire Williamson Health team. Their commitment to delivering world- class care — and to living our mission of caring for our community each and every day — is what continues to set our organization apart,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health Chief Executive Officer.

“Being recognized for the sixth consecutive year on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list is a tribute to their extraordinary dedication and the consistent excellence they bring to every patient experience.”

Newsweek’s annual World’s Best Hospitals list, presented in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, establishes a ranking that serves as a comprehensive resource for the top hospitals globally. The 2026 list recognized 2,530 hospitals worldwide as the World’s Best Hospitals, including 420 in the United States.

Williamson Medical Center is one of only three Tennessee hospitals to be included on this year’s list. The ranking can be viewed here on Newsweek’s website.

The World’s Best Hospitals ranking is based on an extensive evaluation process, including an online survey of thousands of medical experts (doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals), patient experience data, hospital quality metrics, and a Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey.

“Patients and families deserve detailed, trustworthy information when they’re making some of the most important decisions of their lives,” said Alexis Kayser, healthcare editor at Newsweek. “By combining hospital quality indicators, peer recommendations, patient experience data and advanced measures of patient-reported outcomes, our 2026 rankings offer a comprehensive, independent view of the institutions leading the way in modern healthcare.”

Learn more about Williamson Health's comprehensive healthcare services here.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.

