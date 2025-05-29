Williamson Health Medical Group Welcomes New Physician

Williamson Health Medical Group is proud to welcome Shannon McDonald, M.D, to the Williamson Health team of healthcare experts. This addition reflects the healthcare system’s commitment to supporting the medical needs of the growing community.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. McDonald to our growing team of providers,” said Tim Burton, Chief Administrative Officer of Williamson Health Medical Group. “Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to our patients and team.”

Shannon McDonald, M.D., is a board-certified family medicine provider with Williamson Health Medical Group, serving patients at the Primary Care clinic located inside the “Williamson Tower” Medical Office Building, Suite 505, on the Williamson Health campus located at 4321 Carothers Parkway in Franklin, Tenn.

Dr. McDonald has more than 25 years of experience in family medicine. She is a native of Reno, Nev., and attended the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., earning a degree in psychology. She then went on to medical school at the University of Nevada in Reno before completing a residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

“I chose family practice because I really like the variety. I like seeing all ages, men and women, and following patients through their lives,” said Dr. McDonald. “I also think it’s important to get the patients involved in the decision-making process for their own healthcare journey.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. McDonald, please call (615) 435-7780 and visit WilliamsonHealth.org to learn more about Williamson Health primary care and other medical services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email