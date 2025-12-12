Williamson Health Medical Group Welcomes Breast Health Specialist

Williamson Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome Peyton Lee, DNP, APRN, to its growing team of breast health specialists. Lee will join the organization’s High-Risk Breast Program, where she will focus on caring for patients who are at increased risk for developing breast cancer. Her arrival reflects Williamson Health’s continued investment in comprehensive, preventive and patient-centered breast health services for the community.

“We are thrilled to have Peyton join our breast health team,” said Tim Burton, Chief Administrative Officer of Williamson Health Medical Group. “Her advanced training, commitment to patient education and passion for preventive care make her an invaluable addition to both our providers and the patients we serve.”

Lee will see patients at Williamson Health’s Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, located at 4601 Carothers Pkwy., Ste. 150, where she will provide specialized care for individuals at high risk for breast cancer. As a dedicated breast specialist with Williamson Health Medical Group, she will offer personalized support focused on prevention, early detection and empowering patients to navigate their breast health with confidence.

With deep roots in Middle Tennessee, Lee brings advanced training and a patient-centered philosophy to Williamson Health’s breast health team. A Nashville native, she earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and completed her doctorate in nursing practice at Belmont University. Her dedication to early intervention and clear communication guides her approach to supporting high-risk patients.

“My approach to care is rooted in treating others the way I would want my own family to be treated,” said Lee. “I want every patient to feel valued, heard and fully informed about their health. My goal is that each person leaves our clinic with clarity, reassurance and a plan they feel confident in.”

To learn more about Williamson Health’s comprehensive breast health services, please visit https://williamsonhealth.org/breast-health.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email