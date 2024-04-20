Williamson Health Launches Patient and Family Advisory Council

Williamson Health is committed to providing exceptional care, and it is asking patients to help them do just that. The regional healthcare system has created a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) to foster collaboration between patients, their families and the health system to enhance best practices and the overall healthcare experience throughout the Williamson Health system, which includes its flagship facility Williamson Medical Center, as well as Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee among other entities.

The PFAC will allow patients and their families a chance to speak into and shape the Williamson Health experience. They will be able to share perspectives, experiences and insights on various aspects of care delivery, policies, programs and patient services.

Insights and opportunities gathered from the group will strengthen the system’s ability to deliver high-quality patient-and-family-centered care and ensure that commitment to excellent care remains as the forefront of Williamson Health’s mission.

“We are thrilled to launch our Patient and Family Advisory Council as it marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to patient-and-family-centered care,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “We believe that incorporating the voices of our patients and their families into the development of the healthcare services they receive is essential to ensuring that the services we provide are safe, high-quality, personalized, welcoming and accessible to all.”

The council will be made up of a diverse group of individuals from the community who have been Williamson Health patients or a family member of a patient within the last two years. Council members will serve a term of up to three-year terms and meet regularly to discuss various topics, provide feedback and collaborate with hospital staff.

Dr. Brad Bullock, Williamson Health Hospitalist Program Officer, will serve as chair of the PFAC.

“The establishment of this council reflects our dedication to listening to and acting upon the needs and preferences of those we serve,” said Dr. Bullock. “Patients and their families are essential resources to our health system. I look forward to collaborating with this group to discover how we can best serve our community with compassion and excellence.”

The first PFAC meeting is expected to take place this month. Patients and family members interested in more information about the council are encouraged to email [email protected].