Williamson Health Launches New Podcast, Health Talks: From the Inside Out

Williamson Health, the regional healthcare system serving Williamson County and surrounding communities, launched a new podcast, Health Talks: From the Inside Out, designed to bring expert healthcare insight directly from inside the organization to the community. Hosted by Michele Simpson, chief marketing and communications officer, the podcast features expert guests covering a variety of relevant health topics.

“Health Talks: From the Inside Out gives us a new way to connect with our community,” said Simpson. “We’ve envisioned a project like this for quite some time, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to life. The podcast serves as another way to share the important work happening within Williamson Health and the voices of our providers and other healthcare professionals. Listeners will hear directly from our experts about their philosophies of care, learn about the wide range of services we provide and gain practical tips for living healthier lives.”

The podcast name reflects the goal of bringing knowledge from inside Williamson Health out into the community, while also emphasizing the belief that good health begins from within.

The podcast debuted on Friday, October 10, with six episodes, beginning with an introductory overview episode. The first conversations feature Cory Calendine, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee; Jordan Phillips, M.D., pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine physician with Williamson Health Medical Group (WHMG). Other guests include Jared Slater, M.D., F.A.C.S., general surgeon and breast surgeon with WHMG; Jennifer Tatalovich, M.D., urogynecologist and pelvic health specialist with WHMG; and Lisa Mathews, M.S., RDN, LDN, CDCES, registered dietician and Williamson Health clinical nutrition manager. Additional episodes focused on breast health are also planned for this month in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. After that, Williamson Health plans to release two new episodes each month.

Listeners can access the show wherever they consume podcasts, including popular streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. Full video versions are also available on Spotify and the Williamson Health YouTube channel.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email