Williamson Health Hosts Philanthropists & Physicians Appreciation Event



Williamson Health will host its Philanthropists & Physicians Appreciation Event on Monday, March 30th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Boyer-Bryan West Tower Lobby at Williamson Medical Center.



The open-house style reception is presented by the Williamson Health Foundation and is being held in honor of the Physicians Leadership Council and the unveiling of the Williamson Health Donor Wall. Light refreshments will be provided.

The event also coincides with Doctors’ Day, and attendees are encouraged to celebrate by sharing a thank-you message to their doctor via form you can find at https://williamsonhealth.org/foundation/faq/.

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