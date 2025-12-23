Williamson Health Foundation to Continue Women’s Health Panel Series Luncheon in 2026

The Williamson Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Williamson Health, is proud to present the first Women’s Health Panel Series Luncheon of 2026: “Thrive: A Journey to Better Living.” The January event will explore the vital connection between heart health and mental well-being. Attendees will gain important knowledge and tools to care for both their physical and emotional health, while also learning the simple, lifesaving skill of hands-only CPR.

“We are thrilled to continue our Women’s Health Panel Series in 2026 after the success of our first two events that we launched in 2025,” said Leigh Williams, executive director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “Our goal is to create a community that empowers women with expert insights, resources and information they need to more confidently manage their overall health.”

The January panel luncheon will take place on Wednesday, January 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Sapphire Suite, located at 1201 Liberty Pike #229 in Franklin, Tennessee. Attendees will hear from two industry experts:

Katherine Y. Brown, EdD, MSEd, FAHA , Founder and CEO, Learn CPR America, LLC

, Founder and CEO, Learn CPR America, LLC Leila Borders, MMFT, Staff Therapist, The Refuge Center for Counseling

Guests can enjoy a provided lunch while hearing from these distinguished panelists on their expertise and the important link between mental and physical health.

The cost to attend the luncheon is $25 per person and proceeds will benefit the Williamson Health Foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/about/events-and-classes/thrive-a-journey-to-better-living-1-14-2026/.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. The Women’s Health Panel Series is hosted by the Jennings Circle, a women’s initiative to support the mission of Williamson Health, meeting the healthcare needs of the community served through the Williamson Health Foundation.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email