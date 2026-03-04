Williamson Health Foundation to Continue Successful Men’s Health Series at The Back Nine Golf

The Williamson Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Williamson Health, will continue its successful Men’s Health Series with the second panel installment to be held at The Back Nine Golf later this spring. This educational event series, sponsored in part by Orangetheory Fitness, aims to empower men through dynamic conversations on a range of health and wellness topics. The March event will focus on chronic pain management and sports injury prevention.

“We are excited to build on the success of our inaugural Men’s Health Series event,” said Leigh Williams, executive director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “At the next event, our expert panelists will provide guidance on the importance of sustaining active lifestyles while promoting overall wellness –valuable information for men at every stage of life. We encourage community members to attend.”

This event, which will be hosted by Williamson Health Foundation board member Jeff Walker, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Back Nine Golf, 100 Cool Springs Blvd., #300 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured panelists include:

● Matthew Anderson, M.D., Orthopaedic Surgeon withBone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

● Keith Granger, D.O., Physiatrist with Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

These experts will share practical ways to stay active, prevent injuries and maintain long-term joint and muscle health.

Following the discussion, attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary dinner, in addition to a golf simulator experience provided by The Back Nine Golf. Tickets are $25 per person.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Tickets and additional details are available here.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,400 employees across more than 30 locations and more than 900 physicians and advanced care practitioners offering exceptional healthcare across 60-plus specialties and subspecialties close to home. The flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, which opened its Boyer-Bryan West Tower in 2024, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award-winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and distinct comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at WilliamsonHealth.org.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH FOUNDATION | The Williamson Health Foundation, Inc., serves as the charitable and development arm that supports Williamson Medical Center, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in providing best-in-class healthcare services to the families of our community. The Foundation oversees capital projects and health outreach programs, seeking charitable gifts of all types to provide ways to continuously improve the quality of patient care. To learn more about the Williamson Health Foundation, visit WilliamsonHealth.org/Williamson-Health-Foundation.

