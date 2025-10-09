Williamson Health Foundation Hosts Inaugural Williamson Health Honors: An Evening of Excellence

The Williamson Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Williamson Health, recently hosted the inaugural Williamson Health Honors: An Evening of Excellence. The event honored supporters of Williamson Health’s breast health service line while also raising funds for the More for You. Close to Home. capital campaign to renovate the main hospital tower at Williamson Medical Center. George and Megan Shinn co-hosted the event, while Jason and Ashley Wahler served as emcees.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal advocates who help make our mission of providing exceptional care possible,” said Leigh Williams, Executive Director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “This year, we are proud to honor individuals and organizations whose dedication to the advancement of our Breast Health service line has helped countless patients in their battle against breast cancer.”

The event honored recipients whose leadership, compassion and philanthropy have made a lasting impact for Williamson Health patients across the county, including:

Vicki McNamara, Leadership Award: McNamara, Williamson Health Foundation Board Chair and former capital campaign co-chair, received this award for her tireless efforts that have paved the way for continued success at both Williamson Health and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. The award honors visionaries who have led with courage, commitment and purpose.

Cal Turner Family Foundation and Dugas Family Foundation, Legacy Award: The Cal Turner Family Foundation and the Dugas Family Foundation were presented with the Legacy Award, honoring generosity across generations, for their extraordinary commitment to healthcare. Their support has been instrumental in advancing the Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center (as well as the Turner-Dugas Adult Emergency Department at Williamson Medical Center).

Head Springs Depot, Community Award: Head Springs Depot was presented with the Community Award, which honors organizations that unite people for the greater good, for their leadership and creativity in expanding healthcare access in Williamson County. The organization partnered with Girl Scout Olivia Bratcher on her Gold Award project benefitting breast cancer patients at the Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center. Inspired by her mother's recovery journey, Olivia launched a program to provide recliners for patients, a vision that has placed more than a dozen chairs in circulation and supported over 40 patients in the past year. Head Springs Depot has generously donated labor, fuel and countless delivery services to make this effort possible.

Jo Thompson, Amanda Whitman and Rebecca Baskin, M.D., Heart of Healthcare Award: The Heart of Healthcare Award honors individuals who embody compassion, dedication and unwavering commitment to patient care. Breast Health Navigators Thompson and Whitman were this year's recipients recognized for their commitment to guiding patients and families from surgery through remission. Dr. Baskin, breast surgeon and specialist at Williamson Health, also received the Heart of Healthcare Award for her compassionate care and outstanding expertise.

Jared Slater, M.D., F.A.C.S., and Julie Slater, Mission Impact Award: Dr. and Mrs. Slater were presented with the Mission Impact Award, honoring extraordinary vision and transformative philanthropy, for their dedication to advancing healthcare and ensuring patients receive exceptional care close to home. Since moving to the area, Dr. Slater, a breast and general surgeon at Williamson Health, and his wife Julie have actively supported the community, including early contributions to the Williamson Health Foundation.

Additionally, the Williamson Health Foundation honored a group of extraordinary breast cancer survivors and patients of the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center for their strength and courage: Amy Bratcher, Janice Minucci, Kacey Douglas, Anne Goetze and Kara Lees. These honorees were given special gifts from Fink’s Jewelers, presenting sponsor of the evening.

The award ceremony was followed by remarks from co-host George Shinn, live entertainment and philanthropic support efforts. The event raised more than $1 million toward the continuation of the “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign to further fulfill the mission of Williamson Health.

The More for You. Close to Home Capital Campaign will continue through December 2026. To donate, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/williamson-health-foundation/more-for-you-close-to-home/.

