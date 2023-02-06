Williamson Health Expands EMS Service In Nolensville

Williamson Health – a regional health system with more than 30 Williamson County locations, including its flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center – began service

from its newest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) location in Nolensville at 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. A ribbon cutting and tour is planned for late February at 7347 Nolensville Road, also home to the Nolensville Fire and Rescue facility.

The rapid growth of Nolensville and eastern Williamson County warranted an 18th EMS unit operated by Williamson Health. The new ambulance is in the middle of Nolensville as part of Williamson Health’s strategic plan to add EMS resources across the entire county to keep ahead of projected population growth.

“Williamson Health is proud to be the primary 911 EMS provider for Williamson County,” said Julie Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Williamson Health. “We responded to over 21,000 calls for service last year and we expect to respond to more than 22,500 calls this year.”

The health system runs its 18 advanced life support ambulances 365 days a year from 17 stations. Each ambulance is integrated within the Williamson County 911 dispatch center and is deployed county-wide based on geography, distance, population density, call volume and response times. This “dynamic deployment” model assures any new EMS unit added to the system improves service and response times both locally and to the entire county.

“Our new Nolensville EMS unit had its first call one hour after we began service,” said Michael Wallace, CCPM, Williamson Health EMS Chief. “Rest assured, when you call 911, we bring the lifesaving care of the Williamson Medical Center emergency room right to your living room, the ballpark or the roadside – wherever you need us.” he said.

Wallace said a nearby facility on Sunset Road in Brentwood and another in Triune will also continue to provide excellent service to the Town of Nolensville and eastern Williamson County. The ambulance – like all Williamson Health EMS units – will always be staffed either with two Paramedics or with the combination of a Paramedic paired with an Advanced EMT. Uniquely, a third of Williamson Health EMS personnel are Licensed Critical Care Paramedics which further enhances the system’s overall expertise and clinical capabilities.

As an independent, free-standing, nonprofit organization, Williamson Health is completely self- sustaining with its revenue funded through its own operations, and it utilizes no taxpayer dollars aside from its partnership with Williamson County on delivering a comprehensive EMS system to all its residents and visitors. For its role in the partnership, the Williamson County government assists with planning, providing the majority of the physical spaces for EMS stations, and helping to purchase ambulances as well as other EMS vehicles and equipment. In turn, Williamson Health invests its own resources to manage the overall EMS operations which includes helping to purchase some of the ambulances, other EMS vehicles and equipment; supporting best-in-class technology for the ambulances

and other vehicles; leasing some of the physical space where units are housed; purchasing all medical supplies and uniforms, and paying the salaries and benefits for its 175-plus staff who provide nationally recognized, exceptional care close to home.

The Williamson Health EMS team also works closely with all county and city public safety organizations including the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, as well as all fire and police departments.

“Williamson Health continues to expand to meet the growing healthcare needs in Williamson County,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “EMS is one of these vital services and we are fortunate to have such highly skilled medical professionals and technology stationed throughout the county, including this new location in Nolensville to provide lifesaving, urgent care to those experiencing medical emergencies.”

The heroic first responders of Williamson Health EMS have answered the community’s calls for emergency care since 1972. The system is proud to be the first and only 911 ground EMS provider in Tennessee and one of seven systems across the country authorized to carry and administer pre-hospital blood products. Williamson Health EMS is a four-time recipient of the annual “Star of Life” award for Tennessee EMS Region Five, is a multi-year recipient of the American Heart Association: Mission Lifeline recognition and was named the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association 2020 ALS (Advanced Life Support) Service of the Year. The Williamson Health EMS team also supports the county’s emergency preparedness efforts, providing the coordination of Ambulance Strike Teams from TN EMS Region Five

and provides EMS services within the community for schools and events such as the Franklin Rodeo.

To learn more, click here to watch a special 50th anniversary video. More information will be announced soon about the Nolensville station ribbon cutting and tour.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON HEALTH | Williamson Health is a regional healthcare system based in Williamson County, Tennessee, with more than 2,000 employees across more than 30 locations and over 825 providers offering exceptional healthcare close to home. The flagship hospital, Williamson Medical Center, now undergoing a historic $200 million expansion and renovation project, offers extensive women’s services, state-of-the-art cardiology services, advanced surgical technologies, an award- winning obstetrics and NICU, leading-edge orthopaedics, outpatient imaging services, and comprehensive emergency and inpatient services for both adult and pediatric patients. Other Williamson Health service providers include the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, countywide Emergency Medical Services that include 18 rapid response units, Williamson Health Foundation, and multiple joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County. Learn more about our many specialized services at www.WilliamsonHealth.org.