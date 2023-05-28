Williamson Health EMS Honored With Star of Life Award

Williamson Health EMS was honored with a 2023 EMS Star of Life award at the 15th annual Star of Life ceremony hosted by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance (CECA TN) this month. The Star of Life Award honors the accomplishments of first responders from all regions of Tennessee who provide exemplary life-saving care to adult and pediatric patients.

The event recognized the state’s excellent pre-hospital providers and served as a lead-in celebration of EMS Week in Tennessee, which was May 21-27.

Williamson Health paramedics were part of a county-wide team of first responders who saved the lives of siblings Radnor, Anna and Fennmore Graham, who were electrocuted in their swimming pool last year. Their father, Erik, a nurse who knew CPR, immediately began resuscitation efforts on his youngest son Radnor, the only one in cardiac arrest. Multiple agencies responded to treat all three children.

Five-year-old Radnor was brought back to life with help from members of the Williamson Health EMS, Williamson County Department of Emergency Communications (911), Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Rescue Squad and Williamson Fire-Rescue.

“We are so incredibly grateful to live in Williamson County, which I now know works tirelessly to create a seamless response when residents make 911 calls,” said their mom, Laura. “Each of the people who responded to our call – and even the people behind the scenes organizing our various responders – has forever changed our lives. Every birthday, holiday, Mother’s Day, every milestone, I think of them and how unbearable my life would have been without their intervention.”

“They continued to work on my son, even when the situation seemed impossible,” said Laura. “That dedication led to our miracle.”

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson also designated May 21-27 as EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week in Williamson County. He presented a proclamation recognizing the life-saving care provided by EMS professionals and their commitment to enhanced life-saving skills through the ongoing investment in specialized training and continued education. The county designation also kicked off the 48th annual National EMS week, an observance honoring the dedication of the EMS professionals who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services in communities across the country.

“Emergency medical services are an integral part of the health and safety of this community,” said Anderson. “The Williamson Health EMS team is one of the best in the state, and we are truly fortunate to have this group of award-winning health professionals providing emergency, life-saving care throughout Williamson County.”

Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Health added, “We are incredibly proud of our EMS team. From heart attack treatment to the authorization to carry and administer blood on board, Williamson Health EMS provides the community with comprehensive emergency care.”

“This team is already recognized as one of the best in the state and continues to strive to find new and innovative ways to serve patients and save lives. We are pleased to recognize the outstanding service provided by this team not only during EMS week, but throughout the year.”

Williamson Health EMS has a long-standing partnership with the county and each of the city and county public safety departments for the benefit of delivering a comprehensive EMS system to all residents and visitors of Williamson County. As the county’s primary 911 emergency medical provider, the EMS system employs nearly 200 AEMTs, paramedics, critical care paramedics and support personnel to deploy 18 advanced life support ambulances.

EMS has been providing emergency medical services and related aid through a comprehensive county EMS systems approach since 1972. The system is the first and only 911 ground EMS provider in Tennessee and one of seven systems across the country authorized to carry and administer pre-hospital blood products.

Williamson Health EMS is now a five-time recipient of the annual “Star of Life” award for Tennessee EMS Region Five, is a multi-year recipient of the American Heart Association: Mission Lifeline recognition and was named the Tennessee Ambulance Service Association 2020 ALS (Advanced Life Support) Service of the Year. The EMS system also supports the county’s emergency preparedness efforts, providing the coordination of Ambulance Strike Teams from TN EMS Region Five and provides EMS services within the community for schools and events such as the Main Street Festival, Franklin Rodeo and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.