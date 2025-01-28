Williamson Health Announces Opening of New Walk-in Services in Spring Hill

Williamson Health will be expanding its healthcare offerings in Spring Hill with the opening of a new general healthcare walk-in clinic on February 3. The clinic will be part of the Williamson Health Spring Hill building located at 5221 Port Royal Road, which currently includes a Williamson Health Medical Group (WHMG) primary care clinic; Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) orthopaedic urgent care, physical therapy clinic, and physician clinics; and Williamson Health outpatient laboratory services. The new WHMG general walk-in clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The hours of operation for the BJIT orthopaedic urgent care clinic are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lab services hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (with the lab closed for lunch from noon – 1 p.m.).

Suzanne Babcock, DNP, FNP-BC, and Kinsey Huner, PA-C, have joined WHMG as the practitioners who will treat patients seeking care by way of these new walk-in services.

“We are proud to add this general healthcare walk-in option to the existing primary care, orthopaedic and lab services that we already provide to the Spring Hill community,” said Tim Burton, Chief Administrative Officer of WHMG. “These new walk-in services are available to all residents, not just existing Williamson Health Medical Group primary care patients. Our expansion of services offered at this clinic located in the heart of Spring Hill reiterates Williamson Health’s commitment to meeting the needs of this growing community.”

The new WHMG general walk-in clinic offers convenient healthcare services close to home and without the need for an appointment. It will provide immediate care for a wide range of common non-orthopaedic health conditions, illnesses and minor injuries such as colds, flu, infections, rashes, allergies, minor cuts and more. Patients experiencing orthopaedic injuries (including bone, joint and muscle issues) can visit the BJIT Urgent Care Clinic located in the same building.

While this new general walk-in clinic is not intended to handle complex or severe health emergencies, it is an excellent option for situations where quick and convenient care is needed. It will also help reduce the strain on hospital emergency departments while providing patients with the care they need to recover quickly and effectively.

Spring Hill residents have already become familiar with the Williamson Health Port Royal Spring Hill clinic that opened last spring, taking advantage of the services provided by Williamson Health, WHMG and BJIT and anchored by physicians Paula Dunn, M.D.; Sanford Kim, M.D.; Matt Anderson, M.D.; and Preet Gurusamy, M.D. and advanced care practitioners Shavonne Morgan, MSN, FNP-BC; Lance Bolin, MPAS, PA-C; Katie Richardson, MSM, PA-C; Riya Patel, DPT; Andrea Pierce, PT; and Angel Shipman, PTA. In its first six months of operations, the clinic saw 2,500 primary care visits, 2,591 orthopaedic urgent care visits, 4,953 physical therapy visits, 344 orthopaedic care physician visits and conducted 2,000 lab draws, including walk-in lab appointments.

These general walk-in services will enhance Williamson Health’s countywide offerings where no appointments are required. Other locations currently include four BJIT Orthopaedic Urgent Care Clinics, one BJIT After-Hours Injury Clinic and five joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-in Clinics scattered throughout Williamson County. Additionally, patients with emergency needs can seek adult and pediatric emergency rooms, both open 24 hours every day at Williamson Health’s flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center at 4321 Carothers Pkwy.

