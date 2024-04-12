Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute Expanding Healthcare Services in Spring Hill

As a testament to their mission of delivering high-quality and compassionate care to the communities they proudly serve, Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are expanding their healthcare offerings in the rapidly growing Spring Hill community. The health system’s newest clinic, which will provide primary care and other specialists, laboratory services, orthopaedic care, and physical therapy, opens on Monday, May 6, at 5221 Port Royal Road at the corner of Port Royal Road and Duplex Road.

“At Williamson Health, our commitment is to provide exceptional healthcare to those in Williamson County and surrounding areas,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO. “We’ve been carefully planning and building this new clinic for more than a year now and are proud to be expanding access to our top-tier healthcare services as this community continues to grow. In addition to the four locations we already have in Spring Hill – another primary care clinic, a walk-in clinic and two emergency medical services (EMS) stations – residents will now have even more access to vital primary care and orthopaedic services.”

Williamson Health will offer primary care (family and internal medicine) and laboratory services at the new clinic location. Spring Hill residents and Williamson Health Medical Group physicians Paula Dunn, M.D., and Sanford Kim, M.D., will be based in the new clinic and look forward to caring for their neighbors.

Dunn became a board-certified family medicine physician nearly 25 years ago and has been with Williamson Health Medical Group at one of its Franklin locations for the past seven years. Kim is a board-certified internal medicine physician who has practiced in Middle Tennessee for more than 20 years.

“With the continued population growth in Spring Hill, the expansion of primary care physicians and services for this community has been a top priority for our organization,” said Tim Burton, associate administrator of Williamson Health Medical Group. “In just a few short weeks, our new clinic will be ready to care for new patients who may have been delaying primary care for a variety of reasons or who simply want to stay closer to home for their doctors’ appointments. We are especially proud to have providers on staff who are also active members of the Spring Hill community.”

Williamson Health is accepting new primary care patients in Spring Hill; they can schedule an appointment by calling (615) 791-2380. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bone and Joint Institute will offer orthopedic urgent care, physical therapy, and a physician clinic at the new Spring Hill location. Two physicians will lead the clinic: Matt Anderson, M.D., who specializes in sports medicine, and Preet Gurusamy, M.D., a joint replacement specialist. Orthopedic urgent care will provide orthopedic access to the residents of Spring Hill with advanced practice providers who will evaluate and treat a wide array of orthopedic injuries and conditions. Physical therapy will be anchored by Andrea Pierce, PT, and Angel Shipman, PTA, both longtime Spring Hill residents who are excited to serve their community.

“As we continue to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community, we are excited to extend world-class orthopaedic access to the residents of Spring Hill,” said John Reynolds, CEO of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee. “We’ve already heard from several of our existing patients who look forward to soon being able to receive physical therapy closer to their home, work or school.”

For convenient orthopedic urgent care seven days a week, the Bone and Joint Institute clinic will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins at the orthopedic urgent care are accepted, but patients may also schedule an appointment online at BoneAndJointTN.org or by calling (615) 791-2070. Physical therapy will be open Monday – Friday, and appointments can be made by calling (615) 791-2071.