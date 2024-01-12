Williamson Health Addresses Nurse Shortage with Residency Program

Long before the pandemic there was a nursing shortage, and the pandemic exacerbated it. Nurses are leaving the profession due to burnout, stress, retirement, illness, not enough support for nursing education, and the opportunity to gain more lucrative travel jobs.

“About 100,000 registered nurses left the workforce during the past two years,” according to a study released by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing as reported by the American Hospital Association, “and another 610,388 reported an intent to leave by 2027…”

Williamson Health has addressed the issue by creating a Nurse Residency Program. The program is for recently graduated nursing students or those with less than a year in the profession to help them transition from the classroom and to build on their school training while providing mentorship and support. According to Good Rx, new nurses who go through residency programs make fewer errors, report higher job satisfaction, have lower levels of stress, and are less likely to leave the profession than other new grads.

The two-year program provides new nurses with the additional education and support they need to help them continue “to develop their skills while using research-based evidence linked to positive outcomes.”

“I owe a lot to the residency program here,” said Allison Aplin BSN, RN in their program brochure. “Not only did I learn a lot on the first floor I was placed, but they gave me the opportunity to shadow plenty of other specialties as well, so I was able to strengthen my nursing education. Because of that, I landed my dream job in the pediatric ER!”

The program begins in January, June and September. It aims to build on each participant’s skills related to clinical judgment and performance, provide clinical nursing leadership at the point of care, strengthen their commitment to nursing as a profession, provide them with an individualized development plan for their new clinical role and provide them with the latest research-based treatments and procedures linked to positive outcomes.

Skill development is built through classroom training, rotations in ancillary departments, an individualized three-month preceptorship, and additional learning experiences designed to crucial skill development. Areas of focus include cardiac and telemetry, operating room, critical care unit, orthopedics, ER, pediatrics, medical and surgical, and perinatal.

While most positions start out in medical and surgical, these are good positions on which to build a foundation. However, all participants go through an interview with a panel of all the nursing directors who select people for specialty areas.

Construction of the $200 million addition to the hospital has made it even more important to ensure that the hospital has a full complement of well-trained nurses in all areas.

GoodRX.com notes that, “Nurses who complete NRPs often feel more prepared and confident in their skills and find that the relationships they build during the program help them in their future practice.”

To learn more about the program, contact Dena Lloyd at (615) 435-5105 or dlloyd@williamsonhelath.org.