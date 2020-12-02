Williamson Fire-Rescue College Grove Christmas Parade Canceled

Williamson Fire-Rescue has canceled their annual College Grove Christmas Parade due to COVID-19 restrictions and general public safety.

“We know that this year has been exceptionally hard on our community due to the impacts of COVID-19. We feel that this is the wisest decision that we can make with information we have right now,” says Chief Jones, “We want to make sure to thank everyone that has been involved in our parade each year. We know that many in our community look forward each year to participating. The decision to cancel was difficult but based on our mission to keep our community safe. We share in everyone’s disappointment, but look forward to resuming this Williamson County tradition next year.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading. They state that organizers should continue to assess, based on current conditions, whether to postpone, cancel, or significantly reduce the number of attendees for gatherings.

The Christmas Parade is normally held in College Grove on the first Sunday of December, with over 1,000 attendees and participants.

