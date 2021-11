After the Williamson Fire-Rescue canceled their annual College Grove Christmas Parade in 2020 due to COVID-19, the event is back for 2021.

It takes place on Sunday, December 5 at 2 pm, with the lineup beginning at 1 pm at 6600 Depot Street, College Grove.

The Christmas Parade is normally held in College Grove on the first Sunday of December, with over 1,000 attendees and participants.

