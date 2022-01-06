Williamson County Winter Storm Drops Snow and Temps- What To Expect Thru January 7, 2022

As a Winter Storm Warning continues in Middle Tennessee until 8:00 p.m. tonight, reports  around noon of amounts of 2″-3″ of snow (with the exception of Maury County where there has been more of a mix) are being reported in most areas. The following is according to the NWS in Nashville and will be updated as needed:

FOR THE REST OF THURSDAY JANUARY 6, 2022:

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
  inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Plan on hazardous
  travel conditions developing this morning and continuing
  through Friday.
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Nashville TN
621 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee...

  Stones River Near Donelson affecting Davidson County.

For the Stones River...including Donelson...elevated river levels
are forecast.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee
through this evening, with a Winter Weather Advisory across far
southern Middle Tennessee. Snow is expected to spread across the
area this morning and continue through the afternoon before ending,
with some sleet and freezing rain mixing with the snow across
southern Middle Tennessee. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
higher amounts possible, are anticipated along and north of I-40.
South of I-40, a light glaze of ice along with 1 to 3 inches of snow
is expected.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop during the day
today and worsen tonight as temperatures drop into the teens and
single digits. Roads will likely remain hazardous Friday into
Saturday morning as temperatures stay below freezing.

Today Snow, mainly before 4pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 24 by 5pm. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY JANUARY 7, 2022 WEATHER

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Calm wind.

Traffic – Expect Delays

Find Your County’s School and Business Closures

