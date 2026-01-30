Williamson County Temporarily Doubles Free Storm Debris Disposal Limit At Landfill

Williamson County residents impacted by storm debris now have additional disposal assistance as cleanup continues.

Mayor Rogers Anderson announced today that the county’s annual five-ton debris limit at the Williamson County Landfill has been temporarily increased to 10 tons per resident at no charge. The change takes effect immediately and will remain in place through close of business on February 20, 2026.

The landfill is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. For GPS directions, residents should use 5750 Pinewood Road, then proceed to 5760 Pinewood Road for the entrance to the Materials Recycling Center.

This program is available to Williamson County residents only who live at a county residence at least 180 days per calendar year. A valid Tennessee driver’s license is required upon entry.

County officials note that if residents hire a private contractor, the hauler will be charged for unloading debris unless the county resident with a valid Tennessee driver’s license is present in the commercial vehicle at arrival. Two scales will be in operation.

Convenience centers are not currently accepting storm debris. Officials say residents who are able to wait until warmer, safer weather will be able to use convenience centers at a later date once storm debris collection resumes.

