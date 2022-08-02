Williamson County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship

The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and an essay explaining how the agriculture industry has prepared them to further their education. Applicants must also be a member of the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association, TNCW, or their parent/grandparent must be a member of TCA.

Morgan Riley from Williamson County, TN and Aidan Flynn from Macon County, TN were the recipients of the TCA Scholarship. Riley will be attending the University of Tennessee at Martin and Flynn will be attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Kendra Sellers from Knox County, TN received the Joe Houston Memorial Scholarship. Sellers will be attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Alvin Brandon from Rutherford County, TN won the Bill Tyrell Memorial Scholarship. Brandon will be attending TCAT-McMinnville this fall. Emily Nave from Cannon County, TN received the Tennessee CattleWomen’s Scholarship. Nave will be attending the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“I’m excited to get started with my college education at UT-Knoxville’s Herbert College of Agriculture,” said Aidan Flynn, recipient of the TCA Scholarship. “I’m thankful to the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association for this scholarship which will help me to be able to focus on my animal science studies without worrying about the expense of college.”

The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association believes in investing in the future. “These impressive young adults have a deep interest in the agricultural industry. They are the future of the cattle business, and we look forward to seeing where their educational endeavors lead them,” said Melinda Perkins, TCA Director of Youth Programs & Outreach.

“I am so grateful to have been chosen to receive this award from the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association,” said Morgan Riley, recipient of the TCA Scholarship. “This association has been a major part of my life and I am beyond honored to represent them as a scholarship recipient.”

TCA is honored to recognize these young leaders with scholarships and wishes them the best this academic year.

TCA was founded in 1985 and has nearly 7,000 members from across the state and the southeast. The organization works to provide the cattlemen of Tennessee with an organization through which they may function collectively to protect their interests and work toward the solution of cattle industry problems and to build the necessary goodwill that will bring both governmental esteem and recognition to the industry.

For more information visit www.tncattle.org, email [email protected] or call (615) 896-2333. Be sure to follow the TCA on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/tncattle and Twitter/Instagram accounts: @TennesseeCattle.