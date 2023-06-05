Williamson County Students Earn Honors at Tennessee History Day Competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four Williamson County students earned honors for their work at the 2023 Tennessee History Day competition.

After competing in regional contests across the state, 217 students participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition, held April 15, 2023. Out of 124 group and individual projects submitted, 62 students advanced to the National History Day competition, 92 students earned medals and 16 students received special prizes.

The Williamson County award winners from the Tennessee History Day competition are:

3rd Place in the Junior Group Performance

Project: The Life of Alice Paul

By: Elizabeth Meister, Anika Narayan

From: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin

Educator: Tyler DeBoer

Best Project in Tennessee History, Junior Division

Project: The Creation of the Atomic Bomb- Frontiers in Warfare, Civil Rights, and Science

By: Evan Robinson, Cecilia Wooldridge

From: Spring Station Middle School, Spring Hill

Educator: Christopher Harrod

“Congratulations to all the talented students who participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Good luck to the students advancing to compete in National History Day. I know you will proudly represent our great state.”

History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 submit group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance to be judged. These projects include dramatic performances, imaginative exhibits, multimedia documentaries, websites and research papers related to this year’s theme, Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

“We were so impressed by the research, enthusiasm and creativity displayed by the students at Tennessee History Day this year,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “It is a testament to their educators, as well as the tenacity of this group of scholars. We are so proud of our Tennessee students.”

The National History Day competition will be hosted at the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland, June 11-15. The top finishers in each category will earn prestigious awards and scholarships.

Tennessee History Day is coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Tennessee State Library & Archives volunteers and 70 others coordinated efforts to make this event possible. For more information about Tennessee History Day, visit tennesseehistory.org/tennessee-history-day.

To view a full list of this year’s Tennessee History Day winners, visit tennesseehistory.org/wp-content/uploads/report-6.pdf.