Williamson County Student in Custody for Selling Drugs at School

From WCSO

A Williamson County student is in juvenile custody today charged with Delivery of a Schedule II Narcotic for selling a drug laced with fentanyl to another student. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office SRO, Deputy Jeremy Wall found the student unresponsive Monday morning on school property.

Deputy Wall administered two doses of Narcan to the teenager who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A hearing is being held today to determine if the student who is charged in this case will remain in custody or be released to his parents