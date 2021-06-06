Williamson County Staff Recognized for Service in the COVID-19 Call Center

The Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line was established on March 31st, 2020 to answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Williamson County. Since the call center went live, staff have answered over 22,809 calls regarding COVID-19.

“We determined very early on in the pandemic that establishing some form of information management system would be an important way that the County could serve the needs of the community. There was a lot of information being disseminated regarding COVID-19, and we wanted to provide a single point that the community could contact to receive the latest information,” says Todd Horton, Williamson County Emergency Management Director.

Before the line was created, County leaders determined that personnel from various County departments would need to help staff the center to process the amount of calls that were to come in. Over 50 staff members have voluntarily served in the center since March, 2020 from the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, Williamson County Health Department, Williamson County Sewage Disposal, Williamson County Juvenile Court, Williamson County Mayors Office, UT Institute of Agriculture, Williamson County Animal Center, Williamson County Public Library System, Williamson County Planning and Zoning, Williamson County Television and Williamson County Emergency Management. The call center was also supported by staff from the City of Franklin.

“As the information surrounding the pandemic changed over the course of the year, so did the questions the community had,” says Hannah Bleam, External Affairs Officer for Williamson County Emergency Management, “The call center staffing levels and information provided had to change regularly in order to get the information needed out to the community. We could not be more grateful for the selfless team members that took the time to answer every question they could during such a confusing time.”

Due to the low call volume, the Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line was closed permanently at the end of business day on April 30th. Starting on May 3rd, all inquiries regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are directed to the Williamson County Health Department at (615) 794-1542, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

For more information, visit www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus