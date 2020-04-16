Due to the impacts of COVID-19 in Williamson County, Williamson County Solid Waste is only accepting household trash and recycling commodities until further notice. The operational changes are in an effort to prioritize household waste and recycling amidst the community impacts of the virus.

The Convenience Centers will not be accepting:

Brush

Metal

Construction Materials

The Convenience Centers will be accepting:

Household trash

Recycling

Residential brush, metal and construction materials will be accepted at the landfill convenience center at 5750 Pinewood Road, Franklin, TN 37064, along with household trash and recycling. Goodwill donations may be taken to any Goodwill retail store.

In an effort to comply with social distancing guidance, the Department is asking residents to comply with their social distancing measures at the centers; this includes allowing only 1 individual unloading on each side of the compactor at a time.

“We want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding during this time. Our employees are working diligently to meet the needs of our community while maintaining a safe work environment within our Centers,” said Nancy Zion, Williamson County Solid Waste Director.

Residents can find more information at https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/1846/Convenience-Centers.