WCSO Welcomes New Deputy To Detention Division

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new member to its detention team as the department!
Officials announced the addition of Deputy Perry Wyatt to the Detention Division. Wyatt joins the agency after previously serving as a Probation and Parole Officer with the Tennessee Department of Correction.
According to the sheriff’s office, Wyatt will begin his new role by completing a three-week Field Training Program focused on jail operations before moving into his assignment in Intake/Releasing.
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