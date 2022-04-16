Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warning About Toy Guns

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has an important warning for families regarding the use of airsoft-type guns. Not only are these toys not allowed on school campuses but carrying them in a vehicle can be dangerous for both the owners and for law enforcement.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

RSS More School Stories

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here